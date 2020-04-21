Judge: Legitimate cause to limit Ohio businesses amid virus

Protesters gather outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio, Monday April 20, 2020, to protest the stay home order that is in effect until May 1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge gave Ohio officials an early victory in a lawsuit challenging the shuttering of nonessential employers in response to the pandemic. He rejected a Columbus bridal shop’s bid for a temporary restraining order allowing it to reopen.

U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley said in his decision that state officials have legitimate reasons for restricting businesses.

In other developments, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has officially canceled spring sports as schools remain closed. And former Republican fundraiser Tom Noe, who was convicted in a state investment scandal, has been released early from a prison that has become a hot spot for coronavirus cases.

