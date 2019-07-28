It’s National Water Park Day

(CNN) – We’re in the dog days heat of summer, and what better way to cool off than plunging into a refreshing pool?

Gather the family and hit the slides on National Water Park Day!

Individual water slides have been popular for decades, but most enthusiasts agree the modern version of the water park was born in 1977. That’s when one of Sea World’s co-founders opened Wet-n-Wild in Orlando, Florida.

Since then, massive collections of water-based rides have taken off.

Almost every state has at least one water park, with attractions including lazy rivers, wave pools, and slides that push you up hills like a roller coaster.

Variations on the traditional water park include indoor parks, and floating slides aboard cruise ships.