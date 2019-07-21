It’s National Ice Cream Day!

(CNN) – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Sunday is national ice cream day!

President Ronald Reagan made the day official back in 1984, and it’s observed annual each third Sunday of July.

You can find some good deals on frozen treats, Carvel and Yogurtland are both doing buy one get one on any size and flavor ice cream or frozen yogurt. Dippin Dots is giving away free mini cups, but the hours vary depending on location.

Dogs can even get in on the celebration, Petsmart Pethotel locations are giving away free dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuits.