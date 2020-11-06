IRS warns of COVID-19 related tax scam

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning regarding a scam aimed at making people believe they are eligible to receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

According to the IRS, the scam involves text messages which asks for personal information as a way to verify they qualify for the payment.

The text message reads:

“You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …”

The text includes a link to a fake phishing web address.

This fake phishing URL, which appears to come from a state agency or relief organization, takes recipients to a fraudulent website that impersonates the IRS.gov Get My Payment website. Individuals who visit the fraudulent website and then enter their personal and financial account information will have their information collected by these scammers.

People who receive this text scam should take a screen shot of the text message that they received and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information:

Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

The number that appeared on their Caller ID

The number that received the text message

The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails. The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards.