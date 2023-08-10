DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has put five Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest. That’s what a U.S.-based lawyer said Thursday.

The move comes as Tehran for months has suggested a prisoner swap was possible between it and Washington. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the move. U.S.-based lawyer Jared Genser acknowledged the move, identifying three of the prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz. Genser did not identify the fourth and fifth.

The U.S. State Department declined to immediately comment.