RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – Coworkers and roommates Sidney Benson and Nathan Grumbles got sent home from work Tuesday due to strong winds in Ruidoso.

Shortly after they arrived, the two smelled smoke, and within minutes had to evacuate their home as the McBride fire started.

“You could the roar in the background and then probably about 10 minuets later here comes the ashes and that’s when I said we gotta go,” Benson said.

Benson and Grumbles said they ran to knock on all their neighbors’ doors and then watched their home burn from a hill.

“We could see fire heat, ashes,” said Grumbles, Benson’s roommate.

While roads were still blocked off, the two said they were able to get in on foot to see the damage more closely.

“I got to see all of it, it looks crazy it’s bad, nothings there almost everything’s leveled to the ground it’s heartbreaking to see,” Grumbles said.

Over 200 structures have been lost in the fire, all filled with more than just furniture and housewares. For many, the fire took those individual precious items.

For Benson, he lost something really special to him that was in his home.

“For one, I lost my moms ashes,” Benson said.

The two now say they are staying in a motel as the McBride fire continues to burn, consuming over 6,000 acers and countless cherished items.

GoFundMe’s have been set up for Sidney and Nathan.*

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.