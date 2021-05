Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest further in smart mobility solutions.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands.

Hyundai Motor will offer a variety of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers starting next year.