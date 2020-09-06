Hurricane Laura death toll in Louisiana rises to 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have reported two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Saturday that a 52-year-old Grant Parish man died of a heat-related illness while removing storm debris.

A 25-year-old man in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.

The Health Department said he was resuscitated at the time but later died. The coroner has confirmed this death was storm-related.

The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27.

Five deaths in Texas were also attributed to the storm.

