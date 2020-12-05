Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fire has destroyed an enormous building loaded with hundreds of boats stored for the winter in southeastern Michigan.

Smoke could be seen for miles along Lake Erie. Monroe County emergency manager Mark Hammond says the number of boats at Toledo Beach Marina is in the hundreds.

No injuries were reported. The marina is in LaSalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the border with Ohio.

Aerial video showed clouds of black smoke and a building overwhelmed by flames. The roof collapsed.

Marina employee Tony Caruso says he waxes boats in the winter. Caruso says his work now is “up in flames.”