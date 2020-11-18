House lawmakers consider new expansion of Ohio gun laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican House lawmakers are weighing a proposal to further expand Ohio’s gun laws, including allowing guns in more places.

The proposals are coming in changes to a House bill now in committee.

One proposal would expand Ohioans’ ability to “stand their ground” from residences and cars to businesses.

Another provision would allow 18-year-olds to receive a concealed carry license and with that, to purchase firearms.

An additional measure would ban schools and universities from penalizing employees or students who carry a concealed weapon legally.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Ohio Chamber of Commerce would oppose measures that take away businesses’ ability to set workplace rules.