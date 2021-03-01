Honor Flight to hold virtual event to protect veterans from scams

On March 9, the Honor Flight National Network will co-host a live webcast event titled “Operation Protect Veterans: On a mission to support Veterans” with sponsor AARP to help protect veterans from scams.

“Military Veterans are twice as likely to be a target for scams,” the Honor Flight Network said. “Con artists use fake Veterans charities, service benefit buy-out schemes, bogus jobs scams and now the pandemic to steal money and identity. Every day, scammers invent new ways to defraud Veterans. The goal of this web event is to educate and protect Veterans and Military Families against the latest threats.”

During the event, fraud fighting experts will explore the top scams targeting Veterans and Military Families in 2021. The event will take place at 7 p.m.

Registration for the event is required. Veterans can sign up here. After registering the veteran will receive:

An email asking the participant to confirm their email address Reminder emails leading up to the event A thank you email for attending the event

The event is open to all veterans and especially those with ties to Honor Flight, the press release said. This includes veterans who have already participated in an Honor Flight, veterans who hope to experience an Honor Flight, guardians, airport volunteers and community members who support HFNEI and their mission.