‘Honest mistake’: Library recovers map of small town

DURAND, Mich. (AP) — After a plea to the public, a piece of a Michigan town’s history has been returned to a library in Shiawassee County.

A large framed map disappeared on Oct. 11 when it was temporarily placed outside the library in Durand. The map was damaged by water and needed repairs. Librarian Nancy Folaron says two people figured it was being thrown out and took the map home. The map was created to celebrate Durand’s centennial in 1987.

It depicts the town in 1913 and has names of businesses and the homes of railroad workers. The map was returned on Dec. 2, weeks later. The librarian says it was just an “honest mistake.”