Home teetering over cliff along Lake Michigan

A Wisconsin family is struggling with what to do about their home, which is hanging over an eroding cliff that could give out any time. It's too expensive to fix the problem, but letting it slide into Lake Michigan could cost them even more.

The couple that lived here moved out about a year ago after their side porch fell right into Lake Michigan, now about 10 feet of their home hangs right over the edge.

It's been an issue in Racine and Kenosha counties for several years now, severe bluff erosion threatening homes along Lake Michigan.

"They had a beautiful home there at one time," says Mike Gosselin, a neighbor.

But this one in the village of Somers is far worse than others.

"One evening the winds just came up, took it all off and the grounds just went. Now it just keeps going further and further in," says Mike.

Mike has lived next door to the house teetering on a 50-foot cliff for more than forty years now. He's watched as large portions of the shoreline have fallen into Lake Michigan, exposing the home down to its foundation.

"It's come in a good hundred feet or so already."

Rising lake levels creating big waves are to blame for the natural erosion. But those who have evacuated this condemned home find themselves in a difficult position.

They say their insurance doesn't cover earth movement, and they can't demolish the house because they still owe a hundred thousand dollars on the property.

"They can't let it fall in the lake."

If it does go tumbling down, they'd be fined for contaminating Lake Michigan's federally protected water.

"It's an older home so there's going to be lead paint and asbestos and things like that."

Any day now, another direct hit by a big wave could make the decision for them.

"I'm really sorry because the insurance didn't help them or anything. I'm still a good 50, 60 feet away so I'm not too worried about it in my lifetime, but there are other people along this lake in far worse conditions than I am."

