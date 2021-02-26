Highlights of Ohio governor’s proposed 2-year spending plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House lawmakers are examining Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s state budget, a two-year $75 billion spending plan that includes a $1 billion initiative to help bring the state back from the economic downfall of the pandemic by supporting small businesses and local communities.

The budget also proposes $10 million for body cameras for Ohio police, a continuation of the state’s efforts to reduce toxic algae, and money for social service spending on Ohio schoolchildren to improve their educational outcomes.

House Republicans have removed a budget proposal that would have cracked down on distracted driving by adult drivers.