‘Happy day’: Ohio’s governor signs $2.2B COVID relief bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation directing about $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief to children’s behavioral healthcare, water and sewer infrastructure projects, local government budgets and paying off the state’s unemployment insurance loan.

The Republican governor called it a “happy day” for the state.

The bill he signed Tuesday allocates most of Ohio’s first payout from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It includes $84 million for pediatric behavioral health initiative, $250 million for water and sewer infrastructure, $422 million for over 2,000 local governments and roughly $1.5 billion to repay a federal loan that shored up the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

