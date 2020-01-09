Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on federal hate crimes

Grafton Thomas

A federal grand jury has handed up hate crime charges against the man accused of stabbing five people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City.

Thursday’s indictment charges Grafton Thomas with five counts each of attempting to kill victims based on their religion and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon. Thomas also faces state charges in the Dec. 28 attack inside the home of a rabbi in Monsey.

His defense attorney has said Thomas has a long history of mental illness.

