Grizzly bear attacks, kills bicyclist in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana wildlife agency spokesperson says a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person riding a bicycle early Tuesday.

Greg Lemon with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said the attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena.

Lemon says a team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled in the town to track down the bear.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

In April, a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear while fishing along the Yellowstone National Park border in southwestern Montana.