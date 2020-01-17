Grain handling company fined $292K after 2 employees die

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — A federal agency has fined an Ohio-based grain handling company over alleged safety violations that led to the deaths of two employees last year.

The Toledo Blade reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined The Andersons Inc. nearly $292,000 for grain handling, and walking and working surfaces violations in the July 19 accident.

The company came under fire after two employees suffocated after being trapped inside a grain storage tank owned by the local agribusiness.

The Andersons say in a statement that it will continue to cooperate with the agency and take the necessary steps to assure compliance with federal safety standards.

