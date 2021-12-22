Governor signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio.

His signing Wednesday of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this month will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.

The legislation approved Dec. 10 mandates that sports betting be available by Jan. 1, 2023.

It’s expected to take months for the Casino Control Commission to formulate rules and regulations.

Operators will pay a 10% tax on their net revenue to the state to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.