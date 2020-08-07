Governor DeWine, First Lady and staff test negative for COVID-19 during second test

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s Republican governor was hailed as prophetic for his decisive steps to shut down schools and stop the state’s presidential primary election early during the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, he’s found navigating a path out of the state’s pandemic shutdown to be a bumpy one. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a second COVID-19 test, Gov. Mike DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive earlier on Thursday.

The Governor’s Office announced Thursday evening that the governor has tested negative, following an initial rapid test that came back positive earlier in the day. First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members have also all tested negative for the virus.

In a press release, the Governor’s Office explained that the “PCR test [that was administered later in the day on Thursday] looks for the specific RNA for the SARS CoV-2 — in other words, the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19. This test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus.”

Tests were run twice for the governor, First Lady and staff. They all came back negative the first time and second time.

“We feel confident in the results from Wexner Medical Center. This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs all over the state,” the press release said.

The test that was administered prior to meeting with the president was a part of the protocol. That test was an antigen test and is newer on the market. The Governor’s Office said they will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of the inconsistency between these two tests could have occurred.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the direction of medical professionals, the Governor and First Lady plan on having another PCR test on Saturday. Results of these tests will also be released,” the release said.