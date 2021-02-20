Governor DeWine activates Ohio National Guard to help with fallen trees and power outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Governor Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help clean up streets with debris impacted by the recent ice storms.

He extended the state of emergency from Lawrence County to Gallia County. Both counties were impacted by the inclement weather and lost power. He also toured the affected areas.

Members of the 1191st Engineer Company in Portsmouth were placed on state active duty to aid local authorities with the removal of fallen trees to restore power.

Addressing the power outage brought by the ice, Governor DeWine said, “Thousands of people in the area are still without power…By calling in the Ohio National Guard, we can help restore power faster and also prevent future flooding.”

Other state agencies that have been providing assistance include the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.