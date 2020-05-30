Governor calls out Ohio National Guard amid protests

COLUMBUS (AP) — The governor of Ohio said he was calling out the Ohio National Guard and also asking the highway patrol to help help enforce laws in Columbus as the mayor of that city and Cleveland both announced 10 p.m. curfews following damage to businesses amid protests over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the vast majority of protesters wanted “simply to be heard” and focus attention on the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck, and other injustices.

But he said their voices “are sadly being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals.”

