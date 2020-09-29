Ohio governor: 10 p.m. alcohol ban under review, other aid on way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state’s ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m. is under review.

The Republican governor says he understands the hardship the ban has meant to bars and restaurants. The ban was implemented in July to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting late-night socializing.

The governor said Tuesday several big city mayors have asked that it stay in place but acknowledged one mayor asked that it be lifted.

DeWine also said without providing details that he’s talking with state lawmakers about aid for small businesses hurt by the economic slowdown.

