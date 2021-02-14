Gov. Whitmer proposes funds to ban guns from the Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included funds to implement a complete firearms ban in the state Capitol in her state budget proposal, one month after open carry was banned.

The budget proposal and a concealed carry ban would have to be passed by the Republican-led Legislature whose leaders have expressed opposition to such a ban. Whitmer’s proposed $67 billion state budget proposes a $5 million allocation for improving Capitol security.

The plan would finance security staffing and equipment like metal detectors needed to implement a weapons ban, including a ban on concealed pistols.