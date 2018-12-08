GOP standoff in Ohio over abortion, gun measure averted

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE- Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a former 2016 Republican Presidential hopeful, smiles as he addresses a gathering during a visit to New England College in Henniker, N.H., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After a whirlwind week, a brewing standoff between legislative Republicans in Ohio and their same-party governor over some big-ticket policy issues has been averted — perhaps permanently.

Proposals restricting early abortions and gun owners' "duty to retreat" that outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) opposes appeared poised for legislative action as lawmakers returned to work after November's election. A Medicaid expansion he's fiercely defended also faced a threat.

Yet, by week's end, a so-called "heartbeat bill" prohibiting most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected had stalled and the stand-your-ground protections for gun owners had been stripped from a broader bill.

Threats legislators could yet override Kasich's 2017 veto protecting Medicaid expansion also have fizzled.

All three issues could still re-emerge, but the calendar is now on Kasich's side.