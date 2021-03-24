GOP lawmakers give DeWine first override over health bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — GOP lawmakers have made good on their promise to check the authority of fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine by issuing the first override of his term after a yearlong battle over how the state should respond during a health emergency.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted Wednesday after short debates in each chamber to reject DeWine’s veto of legislation restricting the state including local health departments’ ability to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, is Senate president. He says the legislation simply gives lawmakers the power to review orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health.