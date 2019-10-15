Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone is almost here

New York (CNN) — Google is set to unveil the Pixel 4 smartphone in New York on Tuesday.

Gadget blogs and Google itself have teased so many photos, videos and details about the new phone that one prominent tech publication called the pixel “the most-leaked phone ever.”

One big deal about the pixel is its rear cameras. It will have two — a move in line with most smartphones on the market — but still one short of the iPhone 11 pro’s. The two cameras will be tucked into a square-like fixture on the top left of the device, like Apple’s new camera structure.

The Pixel 4 is expected to come in standard and XL sizes. It also features a Soli radar chip to enable more secure facial recognition and air gestures.

The pixel is only available in the United States — exclusively on Verizon.