Good Samaritans rescue man from oncoming train in Maryland Video

Strangers rescued a visually impaired man after he fell onto the Metrorail tracks at the Medical Center Station in Bethesda, MD on Tuesday.

The man was seen before the incident navigating the platform with a white cane.

Three commuters rushed to save the man from an oncoming train.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.