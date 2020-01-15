GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31

FILE – This Friday, May 16 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. More than 1,100 claims were filed in the week before the Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, deadline to seek payments from the General Motors ignition switch compensation fund, with 51 death and 77 injury claims […]

DETROIT (AP) — More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.

The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority. They’ll get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.

Eventually they’ll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour.

The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.

Last week, GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant announced it had hired 148 temporary workers as full-time employees and hoped to bring on more in the future.

