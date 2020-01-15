GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31

DETROIT (AP) — More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.
The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority. They’ll get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.
Eventually they’ll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour.
The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.
Last week, GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant announced it had hired 148 temporary workers as full-time employees and hoped to bring on more in the future.
