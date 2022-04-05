DETROIT (WANE) General Motors and Honda have partnered to build electric vehicles using new battery technology with global production expected to start in 2027. The collaborative effort was announced Tuesday morning.

Honda and GM plan to build “affordable” electric vehicles, including compact crossovers, using standardized equipment and utilizing next-generation Ultium battery technology.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” said Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO. “This is a key step to deliver on our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in our global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles in the U.S. by 2035. By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own.”

According to GM, the two automakers have had a close relationship for many years. In 2018, Honda joined GM’s EV battery module development efforts. In 2020, GM and Honda announced plans to codevelop two EVs, including the Honda Prologue, to be launched in early 2024, soon followed by Acura’s first EV SUV. Further, the companies have an ongoing relationship with Cruise and are working together on the development of the Cruise Origin, one of the first purpose-built fully autonomous vehicles designed for driverless ride-hail and delivery.