GM hires new chief financial officer from Delta Airlines

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has hired away Delta Airlines’ CFO to fill the automaker’s top financial job.

The company says that Paul Jacobson will start the new position on Dec. 1.

The 48-year-old Jacobson has been the airline’s CFO for the past eight years.

He’ll replace Dhivya Suryadevara, who left GM in August for Silicon Valley payments startup Stripe.

GM says in a statement that Jacobson joined Delta as a financial analyst in 1997 and also served as senior vice president and treasurer.

