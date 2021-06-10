GM delivers affordable luxury with Corvette Stingray

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has introduced a special edition Corvette Stingray for 2022 called the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.

The car represents GM’s aim to deliver a luxury sports car that is not only attainable but also competitive with its exotic counterparts.

Tommy Milner stands in front of a Corvette C8.R race car, left, and a 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition road car following a news conference at Raceway at Belle Isle, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Detroit. With Le Mans rescheduled to August, the conflict that had prevented Corvette from competing at Belle Isle had been eliminated and the two-car program will race Saturday in GM’s backyard for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

The 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition vehicles, left and right, along with a Corvette pace car, center left, and a Corvette C8.R race car, center right, are driven across the MacArthur Bridge toward the Raceway at Belle Isle for a news conference Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Driver Tommy Milner, right foreground, talks with General Motors personnel following a news conference at Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. In the foreground is a 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition road car. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Drivers Jordan Taylor, left, and Tommy Milner attend a news conference while standing next to a Corvette C8.R race car Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Part of the interior for the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition road car is seen following a news conference at Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. With Le Mans rescheduled to August, the conflict that had prevented Corvette from competing at Belle Isle had been eliminated and the two-car C8.R program will race Saturday in GM’s backyard for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

The Stingray is a supercar that is within financial reach with a base price starting at $62,195.

Although the special edition revealed Wednesday is nearly $100,000, it is still a reasonable price point for a car fanatic who wants to own vehicle that in the same class yet a third of the price as a Ferrari or a McLaren.