GM delivers affordable luxury with Corvette Stingray

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has introduced a special edition Corvette Stingray for 2022 called the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.
The car represents GM’s aim to deliver a luxury sports car that is not only attainable but also competitive with its exotic counterparts.
The Stingray is a supercar that is within financial reach with a base price starting at $62,195.
Although the special edition revealed Wednesday is nearly $100,000, it is still a reasonable price point for a car fanatic who wants to own vehicle that in the same class yet a third of the price as a Ferrari or a McLaren.