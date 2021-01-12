GM charges up new unit to sell electric delivery vans, gear

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is forming a new business unit to tap the market for delivery vehicles and equipment powered by electricity.

The new venture is called BrightDrop, and its first product will be a battery-powered wheeled pallet that will take goods from the warehouse to trucks and from trucks to destinations.

Then GM will roll out a delivery van.

The company wasn’t clear on how the products would be sold, giving no specifics on whether they would be distributed through dealerships or if GM would sell directly to customers.

The EP1 pallet will go on sale early this year, with the EV600 van on the roads late in the year with FedEx, the company’s first customer.