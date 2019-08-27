Giant ‘raft’ of volcanic rocks drifts through Pacific

(CBS) — It’s video you have to see to believe: scientists say a giant “raft” of volcanic rocks is drifting through the Pacific Ocean. Some experts think the floating mass could help restore the Great Barrier Reef.

Australian sailors discovered a massive “raft” made of pumice stones stretching more than 58 square miles. The “raft” is almost twice the size of Manhattan and is even visible from space.

Tom Whitehead and Shannon Lenz made the discovery near Tonga in the Pacific earlier this month. Lenz says, “It was like a cement mixer. It was just grinding.” Whitehead added “First we thought it was whale poop, but then it became obvious that there was way more of it than any normal-sized pod of whales could come up with.”

So where did the giant sheet come from?

Dr. Mark Eakin, coordinator of the NOAA Coral Reef Watch program, says “Pumice is a very lightweight rock that is made by the explosion or the production of material by volcanoes, in this case underwater volcanoes.”

The vast floating mass is now headed for Australia and is carrying with it a small army of stowaway creatures that might breathe new life into the Great Barrier Reef. That’s a welcome restoration for the coral habitat, which has been ravaged by rising sea temperatures.