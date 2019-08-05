GasBuddy: Trade war escalation pushes gas prices down

FILE – In this Thursday, July 16, 2015, file photo, a customer re-fuels her car at a Costco in Robinson Township, Pa. The plunging price of oil in 2016 is dragging stock markets to their worst start to a year ever, even though low fuel prices are great for consumers and most companies. (AP Photo/Gene […]

The national average gas price has fallen for the third straight week, posting a drop of 2.6 cents over the last week to $2.70 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10 million individual price reports covering 135,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel fell 0.2 cents to $2.97 per gallon.

“Gas prices have remained somewhat stable in the last week, falling in most communities across the country as oil prices remain under fire over renewed concerns of an economic slowdown in the U.S. as President Trump slapped China with new sanctions, driving the worry,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There’s a growing threat that gas prices may plunge this fall- perhaps as much as 50 cents per gallon by Thanksgiving- as headwinds have killed off any demand growth and gasoline demand plummets after summer. It appears less and less likely that the trade spat between the world’s two largest economies will cease any time soon, and that threat will likely stifle gas prices for the immediate future.”

Oil prices were lower from a week ago with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil at $54.49 in early trade Monday morning, down from $56.65 a week ago, while Brent stood nearly $3 lower at $60.67. Oil prices fell 8% last week after President Trump surprised by announcing additional tariffs on China to take effect September 1, thrusting the trade war back into the spotlight. China appears to have responded indirectly by devaluing its currency, the Yuan overnight Sunday, further escalating the trade war and bringing the global economy to its knees as its two biggest members continue to trade barbs. Iran, meanwhile, announced it seized a third ship carrying oil or fuel, but at just 4,400 barrels it represents just seconds of daily U.S. demand.

Last week’s report on oil and petroleum inventories from the Energy Information Administration didn’t help markets, though the EIA reported a large 10.8 million barrel decline in oil inventories. Gasoline inventories fell 600,000 barrels and distillate fuel inventories rose about the same amount. Refinery utilization slipped 1.3% to 93.1% from the previous week, while oil exports rose to 3.3 million barrels per day.

At the nation’s gas pumps, nearly all states saw average gas prices slip again with the most common gas price in the country at $2.39, 10 cents lower than last week’s most common price, followed by $2.49 and $2.79. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations was $3.56, unchanged from a week ago, while the lowest 10% averaged $2.26, a 3-cent drop. The median U.S. price was $2.61, nearly 9-cents under the national average.

With the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China continuing to escalate, oil prices remain under selling pressure with retail gasoline prices likely continue to drift lower in most states.