GasBuddy: Thanksgiving gas prices could be lowest in 5 years

(GasBuddy) Just a week after gas prices rose for the first time in seven, the national average has returned to a decline, falling 1.5 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.10 Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has gone up 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $2.39 per gallon.

“With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week, a sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year. Between now and the end of the year, we aren’t likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today’s prices may not hold for much longer.”

Ahead of Thanksgiving, last week’s release of the GasBuddy 2020 Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey found that only 35% of Americans will be taking to the roads this year, a decrease from 65% from last year, amidst some of the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices the country has seen in years.

Nearly half (46 percent) of respondents in the Survey said that their travel plans are impacted by the coronavirus. When asked in what ways they were impacted, 71% said they are staying home instead of traveling this year. Five percent said they are not celebrating Thanksgiving this year due to the coronavirus. The remainder are either celebrating Thanksgiving at a different location this year (20%), or driving instead of taking other forms of transportation to their Thanksgiving destination (11%).

To start the week, oil prices were testing fresh multi-month highs. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 49 cents per barrel or 1.2% to $42.91, rising from last week Monday’s open at $42.04. Brent crude oil was also seeing upward movement, rising 63 cents per barrel to $45.59, nearly $1 higher than last Monday’s open at $44.63. Much of the continued march higher stems from optimism over vaccine trials that have proven more successful than anticipated. Early Monday, AstraZeneca and Oxford said their vaccine candidate showed an average 70% effectiveness, the third trial to declare results. Optimism is likely one of the strongest drivers of crude and gasoline values as of late with traders hoping that the outcome will lead to eventual improvement in global demand for petroleum. Refiner stocks were also higher on Monday’s news, with Marathon Petroleum ($MPC) up 1.4%, Valero ($VLO) up 1.8%, Phillips 66 ($PSX) up 2% and HollyFrontier ($HFC) up 3.3%.

The number of coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend with nearly 142,000 new cases reported Sunday with 830 additional deaths. Over the last week, the U.S. averaged over 170,000 new cases per day, up over 50% from the level seen two weeks ago with numbers rising in all 50 states. Yet to be seen is what Thanksgiving gatherings may do to COVID-19 levels, but for now, a vaccine holds the key to oil prices holding near recent levels.

Data last week from the Energy Information Administration showed an 800,000 barrel rise in crude oil inventories, while gasoline inventories pushed higher by 2.6 million barrels, but distillates plunged again by 5.2 million barrels. EIA data showed implied gasoline demand plunging over 5% to 8.26 million barrels per day, similar to Pay with GasBuddy data showing a 3% decline over the same time period reported by EIA. Refinery utilization fell eight-tenths of a percentage point to 74.5%.