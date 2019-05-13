GasBuddy: Relief at the pump has begun

FILE – In this Thursday, July 16, 2015, file photo, a customer re-fuels her car at a Costco in Robinson Township, Pa. The plunging price of oil in 2016 is dragging stock markets to their worst start to a year ever, even though low fuel prices are great for consumers and most companies. (AP Photo/Gene […]

Average gas prices are down for the first time in three weeks, posting a 3.8 cent fall over the last week to $2.85 per gallon according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10 million individual price reports covering 135,000 gas stations across the United States. The average price of diesel fell 0.6 cents to $3.09 per gallon.

“Relief at the pump has indeed begun across the country with a majority of states seeing average prices decline versus a week ago, giving solid evidence the worst is likely behind us,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, the potential lightning rod of a U.S./China trade deal is perhaps the only prospect that could bring a return to higher prices. For now, just a dozen or so states saw prices rising while most moved lower, including California, but some pain may linger in Washington and Oregon where supply remains tight and prices high. We’ll be watching for refinery utilization rates to rise in this week’s report from the Energy Information Administration- it will be a critical data point on where and when more relief arrives. For most Americans, I think we’ll slowly all join in on the falling prices and by June, the national average may stand 5-20 cents lower than today, provided there’s no trade deal with the U.S. and China, whereas a trade deal could lead to a second hurrah at the pump.”

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little changed versus last week, but after news broke overnight of an “attack” on two Saudi Arabian crude oil carriers in waters off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, oil prices jumped $1.01 per barrel to $62.67 in early trade Monday. While trade tensions between the United States and China have ratcheted higher, an attack of crude oil carriers comes at a time when Iran has threatened to disrupt shipments of oil through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, a crucial route for Middle East oil to reach global markets.

The Energy Information Administration also reported a decline in oil, gasoline and distillate inventories in last week’s report, as implied gasoline demand soared to nearly 9.9 million barrels, a level typically only seen in the middle of the summer driving season. Refinery utilization also slipped unexpectedly to 88.9%, a dip of 0.3% versus the prior week. As the summer driving season nears, refiners typically conclude maintenance and boost production of fuels, leading to utilization levels in the low-to-mid ninetieth percentile. The rate will be watched closely this week to get insight into how quickly such a boost would lift gasoline inventories, which stand 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The most common gas price in the U.S. stood at $2.69 per gallon, while $2.59 was the second most common and $2.79 the third most common. The average price of the top 10% priced stations stood at $3.93 per gallon while the bottom 10% priced stations averaged $2.40 and the median U.S. gas price was $2.70. As of early Monday, some 39 states saw gas price averages decline in the last week while the remaining 11 saw prices move higher. On the West Coast, California finally saw some relief in nearly all major cities, while Washington and Oregon saw prices drift higher. Stockpiles of California’s boutique gasoline rose at the sacrifice of gasoline for use in the Pacific Northwest.

Wholesale gas prices for Oregon and Washington now stand roughly 20 cents higher than California, but that gap may shrink soon as refiners see more incentive to boost supply for the PNW. States seeing the largest gas price declines in the U.S. were all members of a distinct group of states where “price cycling” is common and stations undercut each other. Those states may see prices lurch higher this week due to more stations selling under cost due to such undercutting while the nation’s average may rise slightly due to the phenomenon.

