GasBuddy: Prices at the Pump rise for 8th straight week

(GasBuddy) The national average price of gasoline has risen for the eighth straight week, rising 7.5 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.72 Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average has increased 17.9 cents per gallon in the last two weeks, thanks to extreme cold weather in Texas shutting down refining capacity. The national average price of diesel has jumped 9.2 cents in the last week and stands at $2.93 per gallon.

“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, last week’s total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and and Americans are filling up more. On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up. To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared. This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that’s seen oil demand jump? We’ll have to wait and see.”

OIL PRICES

The price of crude oil has seen continued momentum, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 56 cents per barrel in early trade Monday, up from $60.51 last week Monday. Brent crude oil was up 71 cents to $65.13 per barrel in early Monday trade, also a premium to last Monday’s $63.99 level.

With OPEC preparing to meet later this week to discuss the possibility of raising oil production as the global economy recovers from COVID-19 and demand continues to climb, it seems that odds are high that oil prices will continue to hold above the $60 per barrel level, with OPEC likely raising production, but perhaps not enough to raise production levels above global supply, which has seen faster recovery lately, led by a rise in U.S. demand.

Oil rig counts continued to suggest oil companies are cautiously approaching the rise in oil prices. According to Baker Hughes, the U.S. rig count rose by 5 last week to 402, but that figure is still 388 fewer rigs than last year, highlighting that production is not returning as quickly as demand. The number of rigs in Canada declined by 9 to 181, or 77 fewer than a year ago.

Data from the Energy Information Administration last week showed the cold-weather related shutdowns in Texas caused oil inputs to refineries to plunge, as the utilization rate fell 14.5% to 68.6%. The Gulf Coast itself saw a 23.7% decline in refinery utilization due to the cold weather related shutdowns. Even with refiners idled due to the cold, crude oil inventories saw little increase, rising just 1.3 million barrels. Typically, with such a dramatic decline in refinery utilization, oil inventories would climb at least several million barrels, but flows of crude oil likely slowed as well due to the drop in oil imports as the Houston Shipping Channel closed. Crude oil imports plunged by 1.3 million barrels to just 4.6 million barrels per day. Gasoline inventories were unchanged nationally, with just small gains or losses reported throughout the nation’s five PADD regions. Implied gasoline demand plunged 1.2 million barrels per day last week to 7.21 million barrels per day, likely due to the cold keeping Americans at home.

FUEL DEMAND

According to new gasoline demand figures being released by GasBuddy, U.S. gasoline demand surged for the week ending February 27, as cold weather departed and Americans saw a return to warmer conditions. National gasoline demand rose 15%, while demand rose 5.8% in PADD 1, rose 13.2% in PADD 2, rose 59.3% in PADD 3, rose 0.9% in PADD 4 and rose 4.7% in PADD 5. As expected, gasoline demand surged, with the nation consuming the most gasoline of any week since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. By all metrics, gasoline demand last week saw significant improvements, which will likely slow down greatly this week while still likely climbing as Americans see warmer weather coming ahead of spring.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was unchanged at $2.59 per gallon, followed by $2.49, $2.39 and $2.69.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $3.50 per gallon, up 13 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $2.32 per gallon, up 11 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $2.59 per gallon, unchanged from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average.