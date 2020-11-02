GasBuddy: Prices at pump expected to continue to fall for next two weeks

(GasBuddy) With the election just a day away, motorists heading to the polls have seen average gas prices fall for five straight weeks with the national average price of gasoline down 2.7 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.12 Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.1 cents in the last week and stands at $2.35 per gallon.

“The drop in gas prices has accelerated in the last week as oil prices continue to slide on uncertainty over the election, stimulus and as coronavirus case counts soar, leading to more states rolling back their reopening plans,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In just the last few days, it feels like uncertainty over a potential legal fight over the U.S. election has also risen to near panic levels, all of which throws more uncertainty into the ring, keeping the U.S. from potentially having a clear leader to turn things around. For now, it’s virtually guaranteed that the national average will fall to under $2 per gallon in the next two weeks, so motorists need not be in a rush to fill their tanks.”

With the plethora of uncertainty, oil prices have been under considerable pressure over the last week. In early Monday trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down nearly 2%, or 55 cents to $35.11, a sharp drop from last week Monday’s $38.56 level. Brent crude oil was also sagging under the same weight, down 47 cents to $37.44 from its $40 price tag a week ago. Oil also finds itself in a corner as Libya’s oil output has surged to 800,000 barrels a day with a target production of 1.3 million barrels in early 2021 with the reopening of oil fields and ports after production fell to less than 100,000 barrels in September.

Government data last week also showed a sizable rise in oil inventories of 4.3 million barrels, bringing oil supplies back to a nearly 10% surplus from the five year average and a 12% rise over year-ago levels. Gasoline inventories saw a mild drop of 900,000 barrels, largely as demand remained consistent from week ago levels. Distillate inventories saw a larger 4.5 million barrel drop but still stand a healthy 31% above year-ago levels. Refineries boosted utilization slightly to 74.6%, even as some refiners, such as Marathon Petroleum, reported steep losses during the most recent quarter. Refined products may remain under pressure as coronavirus cases soar and government shutdowns begin to eat into demand at a time of year motorists tend to get outside less.

Gas prices declined again in nearly all states, and are likely to continue that trajectory this week, pending the outcome of the election. The Great Lakes states are at a medium risk for a price cycle later in the week that could lead to a temporary jump in prices, as they tend to see every 1-2 weeks.