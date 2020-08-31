GasBuddy: Prices at pump could tick upwards before Labor Day

(GasBuddy) For the second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has edged higher, posting a gain of 3.5 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.22 Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.1 cents and stands at $2.42 per gallon over the same period.

“Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The rebound in demand comes with just a week left in the summer driving season and isn’t expected to continue once the driving season wraps up, but while some may see prices tick higher over the next few days, more decreases are coming to gas prices once Labor Day is over as demand will likely move lower. In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices.”

For the ninth straight week, oil prices last week closed the week in the $40-$42 per barrel range as market forces continue to remain mostly balanced. As of Monday morning, however, West Texas Intermediate crude oil edged out of that range and was up 29 cents per barrel to $43.26, up from $42.74 a week ago. Brent crude oil was up 68 cents in early Monday trade to $46.12 per barrel, above the $44.75 it stood at last Monday morning. Hurricane Laura did shut down hundreds of oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, but due to abundant oil inventories, it’s not likely to have a major effect on prices moving forward.

Government data last week highlighted a large drop in both crude oil and gasoline inventories, surprising markets. Crude inventories fell 4.7 million barrels, while gasoline saw a big surprise decline of 4.6 million barrels. The EIA showed that higher implied demand likely fed the large drop in gasoline inventories, posting a post-coronavirus high of 9.16 million barrels per day, just a few percentage points lower than the five-year average for the same week. Refinery utilization also picked up steam to 82%, a number that will likely drop considerably in this week’s report due to Hurricane Laura refinery shutdowns at Lake Charles, Louisiana and Port Arthur, Texas. These shutdowns lifted wholesale gasoline prices, and pushed up retail prices slightly, but that impact will begin to reverse in the week ahead as gasoline demand trends lower seasonally and the nation reverts back to cheaper winter gasoline in mid-September. At gas pumps across the country, changes to prices were very much a mixed bag across the board. The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was unchanged at $1.99 per gallon, followed by $2.09, $2.19 and $2.29. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $3.14 per gallon, up 1 cent from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.79 per gallon, up 4 cents from a week ago. The median U.S. price rose 5 cents to $2.13 per gallon, about 10 cents lower than the national average. The states with the lowest average prices: Louisiana ($1.87), Mississippi ($1.88) and Texas ($1.89), while the highest priced states were California ($3.22), Hawaii ($3.18) and Washington ($2.83).