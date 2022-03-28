(GasBuddy) After a storm of surging prices followed by a week of decline, the national average is virtually unchanged from a week ago, declining just tenths of a penny to $4.23 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 62.4 cents from a month ago and $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 8.2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.12 per gallon.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

OIL PRICES

With an OPEC+ meeting later this week, hopes are high that the group will again boost oil production by the same 400,000 barrel number they’ve agreed to every month since last July. In addition, China’s lockdowns as Covid testing ramps up in Shanghai likely will lead to demand destruction, and a ceasefire with the Houthi rebels could help ease concerns after an attack on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. On the weight of these factors, oil prices were sharply lower in early Monday trade, with WTI crude off $5.65 per barrel to $108.25, just under last Monday’s $110.57 level. Brent crude oil was trading alongside WTI, down $5.98 per barrel to $114.67, just slightly under last Monday’s $114.92 price. Volatility will likely again reign supreme this week as the market has grown very sensitive to headlines.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up 7 to 670, and was 253 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was down by 36 to 140, or 59 more than a year ago.

OIL AND REFINED PRODUCT INVENTORIES

According to data from the Energy Information Administration last week, U.S. oil inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels and are 13% below the five-year average for this time of year. The nation’s SPR fell 4.2 million barrels and is 10% below last year’s level. Domestic crude production was again unchanged at 11.6 million barrels per day. Gasoline inventories fell nearly 3 million barrels, likely as remaining winter gasoline is purged from the system, with inventories about 2.5% higher than a year ago and at the five year average. Distillate inventories fell 2.1 million barrels and are down nearly 30 million barrels from a year ago, and are 17% below the five year average for this time of year. Implied gasoline demand fell 307,000 bpd to 8.64 million, while refinery utilization rose 0.7 percentage points to 91.1%.

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a sharp rise last week (Sun-Sat). Nationally, weekly gasoline demand rose 4.7% from the prior week, while demand rose 5.0% in PADD 1, rose 4.4% in PADD 2, rose 4.1% in PADD 3, rose 4.5% in PADD 4, and rose 4.4% in PADD 5.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $4.09, $3.89, $4.19, and $4.29 rounding out the five most common prices.

The median U.S. price is $3.99 per gallon, down 6 cents from last week and about 24 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($3.79), Kansas ($3.79), and Arkansas ($3.80).

The states with the highest prices: California ($5.91), Nevada ($5.22), and Hawaii ($5.11).