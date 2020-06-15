GasBuddy: Prices at pump could go up another 10 to 20 cents by July 4th

(GasBuddy) For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has increased, posting a rise of 4.7 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.09 on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel rose 1.4 cents to $2.42 per gallon over the same period.

“As gasoline demand continues on the road to recovery, the national average has advanced for another week, making it seven straight weeks of rising gas prices as the easing coronavirus situation inspires more Americans to hit the road,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Data from Pay with GasBuddy shows U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.4% last week to its highest level in over three months, giving renewed confidence that amidst OPEC’s crude oil cutbacks, supply will remain in check. I expect the upward trend to continue across most of the country ahead of July 4, with prices perhaps rising another 10-20 cents by then. The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases, but for now, I’m optimistic that won’t happen.”

Over the last week, the price of oil has struggled under the weight of Saudi Arabia’s comments that it would not extend production cuts beyond July, leading the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil to sag to $34.81 in early Monday trade, down from $38.62 last Monday morning. Brent crude oil also saw selling pressure, trading down to $37.72 per barrel, off from $41.50 a week ago. A delicate balancing act is underway by crude oil producers who don’t want oil prices to surge too quickly to avoid eager U.S. producers from getting back online too quickly. Nor does Saudi Arabia want oil prices too low, so it is likely undertaking a very delicate mission using comments to steer oil from becoming too “hot”, hoping U.S. oil production remains offline for now. The longer U.S. production remains offline, the more challenging it will be to quickly return.

On the supply front, data from the Energy Information Administration pointed to a weekly rise in crude oil inventories of 5.7 million barrels, pushing the figure to a new record. Gasoline inventories increased 900,000 barrels while distillates tacked on 1.6 million barrels. Refineries increased utilization by 1.3% to 73.1% of capacity last week. Gasoline production increased to 8.1 million barrels per day- the highest level since March on increased gasoline demand. Pay with GasBuddy data showed U.S. gasoline demand up 2.4% last week, the best week for gasoline demand since the week of March 8, prior to myriad state shutdowns and stay-in-place orders. Pay with GasBuddy figures have shown a slow but long road of increases in U.S. gasoline demand, with Sunday demand up 6.5% week on week and just 12% below Sunday, March 8. However, demand likely remains in the ballpark of 20-25% below year on year or seasonal demand, so there is continued room for improvement.

At gas pumps across the country, prices continued their rise in nearly all states, albeit a relatively slow rise. The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $1.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $1.79, $1.89 and $2.09. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $2.92 per gallon, up 8 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.70 per gallon, up 13 cents from a week ago. The median U.S. price rose 4 cents to $1.99 per gallon, about 10 cents lower than the national average. The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($1.73), Louisiana ($1.75) and Arkansas ($1.79), while the highest priced states were Hawaii ($3.13), California ($2.98) and Washington ($2.61).