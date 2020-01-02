GasBuddy predicts 2020 prices at the pump will be similar to 2019

(GasBuddy) The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in 2020 in the United States is projected to be $2.60 according to gas price tracker GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon nationally in 2019 was $2.62 while GasBuddy had predicted an average price of $2.70 a gallon.

Prices are expected to be the highest in May with another peak in August and/or September.

Yearly average household spending on gas in 2020 is projected to be $1935 which is a slight increase over the 2019 average household spending total of $1933. The increase has to do with the fact motorists are expected to drive more in 2020 than in 2019.

The graphic below shows the yearly U.S. national average price of gasoline with the 2020 estimate included.

“Trends for 2020: affordable gasoline prices, more fuel options including generally lower-priced ethanol, cleaner burning Tier 3 gasoline, and of course the seasonal spikes and plunges in the spring and fall, respectively. And be alert for the potential impact from major tropical systems in the year ahead. Never have gasoline prices been less predictable, and perhaps some of that comes from reliably unreliable politicians at all levels. Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy

