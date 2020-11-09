GasBuddy: Post election optimism, possibility of COVID-19 vaccine could drive prices up

(GASBUDDY) Average gasoline prices in the U.S. have declined for the sixth straight week with the national average price of gasoline down 1.9 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.09 today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $2.36 per gallon.

“As expected, previous weakness in oil has continued to translate into falling gasoline prices nearly nationwide as motorists cast their ballots last week, but the six week trend could reverse on optimism that President-elect Biden may move quickly to get organized and Sen. Majority Leader McConnell has said stimulus is high on his agenda, aiding the economy and oil demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As of late Sunday, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up over 8% compared to just last Monday, a solid rally that may eventually halt the decline in gasoline prices, should the optimism continue even against a backdrop of a continued global rise in coronavirus cases. It remains challenging to predict how the Presidential transition may occur, and if it drags the economy down, I could see pessimism and lower prices return, but for now, it appears that a solid dose of optimism may soon drive prices up.”

Oil prices rocketed higher Monday morning as Pfizer disclosed its trial vaccine was more effective than anticipated, propelling markets to spike. In early trading Monday morning, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude was oil fetching $41.05 per barrel, up nearly 17% from last week’s $35.11 level. Brent crude oil was also seeing eye-popping increases, trading at $43.18, up from $37.44 last Monday. In addition, markets were also in rally mode after media outlets called the election for Joe Biden, providing some relief for angst and uncertainty, but by far the bigger part of oil’s rally can be traced back to improved prospects that a vaccine could jump-start the economy.

Government data last week showed a large 8 million barrel decline in oil inventories, which remain over 8% higher than year ago levels, while gasoline inventories rose a smaller 1.5 million barrels and distillate inventories posted a drop of 1.6 million barrels. Refinery utilization rebounded slightly to 75.3%, up 0.7% versus the prior week. Pay with GasBuddy data showed U.S. gasoline demand fell 1.45% last week to the lowest since late September. While last week started with demand much higher than week ago levels, numbers dropped significantly to end the week leading to the week on week deficit in gallons pumped. Should a coronavirus vaccine be effective, refiners would likely need to boost output of fuels in the weeks ahead, something to keep an eye on as several have shut down in the last few months.

At the gas pump, gas prices moved lower across nearly all states, but with oil’s strong rally over the last week, prices may start to move higher in tandem over the next week. The Great Lakes states are at a medium risk for a price cycle again later in the week that could lead to a temporary jump in prices, as they tend to see every 1-2 weeks.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was unchanged again at $1.99 per gallon, followed by $1.89, $2.09 and $1.79.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $2.96 per gallon, down 3 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.62 per gallon, down 4 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price was unchanged at $1.99 per gallon, about 10 cents lower than the national average. The states with the lowest average prices: Texas ($1.73), Mississippi ($1.74) and Oklahoma ($1.74), while the highest priced states were California ($3.13), Hawaii ($3.06) and Washington ($2.73).