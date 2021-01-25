GasBuddy: Pace of gas price increases slows

(GASBUDDY) For the third consecutive week, average gas prices have rallied, with the national average rising 1.1 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.40 Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has risen 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $2.63 per gallon.

“Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil’s increases as of late,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the national average remains at its highest level since the pandemic, increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum. When it comes to demand, Pay with GasBuddy data showed last week’s gasoline demand at its highest level since November, another bullish factor as the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic.”

Crude oil prices opened the new week giving up some of last week’s gains, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil off 14 cents to $52.13 per barrel, just below its week ago level of $52.29. Brent crude oil, meanwhile, was down 11 cents in early trade at $55.31, just above its week ago level of $54.98 per barrel. Oil prices were little changed as the market waits for signs of any new trends to take oil to new highs. COVID-19 continues to be the powerhouse behind price movements, with mixed news over the weekend as President Biden seeks to limit air travel between countries seeing new COVID strains, but with several vaccine-makers now targeting these new strains.

Last week’s petroleum report from the Energy Information Administration highlighted a 4.4 million barrel rise in crude oil inventories, while gasoline inventories dipped 300,000 barrels and distillate inventories tacked on 500,000 barrels. The more jarring figure was implied gasoline demand, which jumped nearly 600,000 barrels to 8.11 million barrels, suggesting gasoline demand is defying typical seasonal weakness. Pay with GasBuddy data aligned with the EIA, albeit showing a smaller rise of 200,000 barrels per day. A fresh GasBuddy report also added weight to rising demand, showing last week’s gasoline demand climbed to its highest level since November, likely as states begin to slowly reopen as COVID cases begin to level off and drop.

At gas pumps, it was a mixed bag, with just over half of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise, while a third saw prices stabilize or fall slightly.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was up 10 cents to $2.39 per gallon, followed by $2.19, $2.29 and $2.09.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $3.18 per gallon, down 8 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $2.00 per gallon, unchanged from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $2.29 per gallon, unchanged from last week and about 11 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($2.07), Mississippi ($2.08) and Texas ($2.08), while the highest priced states were California ($3.36), Hawaii ($3.27) and Washington ($2.80).