GasBuddy: Gas prices start to tick upwards as demand rebounds

(GasBuddy) For the first time in the last ten weeks, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, rising 1.5 cents over the last week to $1.75 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel, meanwhile, fell 2.5 cents to $2.43 per gallon.

“It’s becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen. The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil may continue to struggle, a disconnect between low oil prices and rising gasoline prices has emerged at the hands of refineries that have slowed production over the past month to avoid flooding the market with unwanted gasoline. As demand stages a rebound, it remains to be seen how quickly refiners will raise production to meet the locations that have or will begin to re-open in the days and weeks ahead. For now, expect prices to see upward potential- but only in the lower priced states- as we await a boost in gasoline production.”

Crude oil prices have rallied significantly in the last week as OPEC’s production cut took effect May 1 and as U.S. demand shows the first signs of a long road to recovery. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil stands at $19.19 this morning, down 56 cents from Friday, but up some 43% from last Monday morning’s $13.43 price tag. Brent crude oil was also down slightly, some 47 cents per barrel to $26.01, still a strong showing up 27% from last Monday morning’s $20.43 per barrel. U.S. oil production has also started to crack under the weight of low prices, further providing a floor to WTI prices in the coming days.

Data from the Energy Information Administration last week printed a gain of 9 million barrels in U.S. oil inventories, which now stand 10% above the five-year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories, however, posted a surprising drop of nearly 4 million barrels, signaling that refinery run cuts have fulfilled their purpose of curbing a glut of gasoline. Gasoline inventories remain 10% higher than the five-year average, but the decline also gives gasoline prices strength moving forward, especially in light of Pay with GasBuddy demand data that shows a continued lift in gasoline demand off lows from a couple of weeks ago.

Distillate inventories posted a gain of some 5 million barrels and now stand 13% higher than a year ago. While all petroleum product inventories have seen lifts, with the exception of global crude oil, we aren’t close to a glut of refined products, which supports prices from falling as low as oil.

Across the country, the ultra-low gas prices have rebounded strongly following wholesale gasoline prices that have rallied strongly as demand picks up steam. The Great Lakes states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois all saw either nearly double digit per gallon increases or very close.

Wisconsin’s lowest in the land gas price average has vaporized, with the state average rebounding nearly 30 cents from the low and the state average now the 7th cheapest after holding the number one spot for weeks on end. The most common gas price across the country stands at $1.59 per gallon, up 10 cents from a week ago, followed by $1.49, $1.69 and $1.39. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $2.64 per gallon, down 5 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.27 per gallon, up 11 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $1.64 per gallon, down 1 cent in the last week and about 11 cents lower than the national average. The nation’s lowest states include Oklahoma ($1.35), Arkansas ($1.38), Kansas ($1.43), Missouri ($1.46) and Texas ($1.46), while the highest priced states include Hawaii ($3.03), California ($2.72) and Washington ($2.43).

