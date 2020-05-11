GasBuddy: Gas prices in Indiana jumped 25 cents last week

FILE – In this Thursday, July 16, 2015, file photo, a customer re-fuels her car at a Costco in Robinson Township, Pa. The plunging price of oil in 2016 is dragging stock markets to their worst start to a year ever, even though low fuel prices are great for consumers and most companies. (AP Photo/Gene […]

(GasBuddy) For the second consecutive week, the national average price of gasoline has increased, rising 6.4 cents over the last week to $1.83 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel, meanwhile, fell 1.6 cents to $2.41 per gallon.

“Gasoline demand continues to rebound across the U.S. as more states re-open, with a week on week rise of nearly 5%, according to data from GasBuddy’s free payments card. The boost in demand has led oil and gasoline prices to rally, and as long as states continue to loosen restrictions, it’ll mean more motorists on the roads and filling their tank,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Most states saw prices rise last week, but yet again Great Lakes states, which were the largest beneficiaries of ultra-low prices, saw the most pain as retail gasoline prices fall back into their normal territory against the national average. For now, the continued recovery in gas prices will nearly completely depend on improvement in the coronavirus situation, as so long as refineries boost production again as demand continues to rise again.”

Crude oil prices continue to march higher as demand for gasoline weighs on the market, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil fetching $24.99 this morning, up from $19.19 a week ago, an increase of over $5 per barrel. Brent crude oil was last at $31.11 per barrel, up from $26.01 a week ago. Oil’s rally has come as OPEC and other oil producing countries limit production and as U.S. gasoline demand has rallied as motorists in re-opened states and others alike take to the road. GasBuddy demand data showed a weekly increase in U.S. gasoline demand of nearly 5%, leading gasoline prices higher as supply remains lower as refiners slowly respond to the rise by raising refinery utilization to 70.5%.

Data from the Energy Information Administration last week showed a rise of 4.6 million barrels in crude oil inventories, to levels 14% above a year ago, while gasoline inventories fell for a second straight week by 3.2 million barrels. Gasoline inventories stand just 9% ahead of the five-year average for this time of year, meaning surplus oil inventories have not translated into refined products as refiners were quick to stifle production back in March, responding to a steep dropoff in gasoline demand.

Distillate inventories, however, continue to skyrocket, posting one of their largest weekly increases on record last week, rising 9.5 million barrels. Distillate inventories now stand 12% above the five-year average, a dramatic and large turn around from the deficits that were commonplace just a few weeks ago. Refinery utilization increased slightly (0.9%) to 70.5% as refiners likely see the bottom and begin cautiously increasing crude oil inputs.

Across the country, the low gas prices in the Great Lakes continue to dry up, with the national average being pushed higher in significant fashion by just a handful of states over the last week, including Michigan (+32 cents), Ohio (+26 cents), Indiana (+25 cents), Illinois (+23 cents), Wisconsin (+16 cents) and Kentucky (+15 cents). The most common gas price across the country stands at $1.89 per gallon, up 30 cents from a week ago, followed by $1.59, $1.69 and $1.79. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $2.67 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.35 per gallon, up 8 cents from a week ago. The median U.S. price is $1.75 per gallon, up 9 cents in the last week and about 9 cents lower than the national average. The nation’s lowest states include Oklahoma ($1.45), Arkansas ($1.47), Mississippi ($1.47), Texas ($1.47) and Kansas ($1.49), while the highest priced states include Hawaii ($3.01), California ($2.73) and Washington ($2.42). For a complete listing of all 50 state averages, please visit https://www.gasbuddy.com/usa. For cities and state data, visit http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com.