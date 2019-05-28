GasBuddy: Gas prices could continue to fall for several weeks

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Average gas prices are down for the third straight week, posting a 2.4 cent decline over the last week to $2.82 per gallon according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10 million individual price reports covering 135,000 gas stations across the United States. The average price of diesel fell 0.1 cents to $3.09 per gallon.

"With the summer driving season kicked off, gasoline prices have continued to moderate with nearly all areas off their 2019 high water mark with more declines on the way," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the next 90 days may see some bumps in the road here and there, most motorists will be greeted with prices under $3 per gallon for a majority of the summer while the West Coast will see continued relief and prices likely above the $3 mark for most of the summer, but under the $4 levels we saw in the last month. Overall, the biggest risk factors for rising gas prices this summer: unexpected refinery outages mainly in challenged areas like the Midwest or West Coast, a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, and any rise in Middle East tensions, mainly between the U.S. and Iran. Otherwise, expect this summer's gas prices to be similar but lower than they were last year."

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil stood at $59.29 per barrel in early trade Tuesday morning, plummeting $3 from the week ago value after data from the Energy Information Administration showed a large rise in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and on continued worries over the lack of a U.S./China trade deal.

The Energy Information Administration in its weekly report last week reported a 4.7 million barrel rise in crude oil inventories, a 3.7 million barrel rise in gasoline inventories and an 800,000 barrel increase in distillate inventories. While oil inventories remain above the five-year average for this time of year, gasoline and distillates remained below average. Refinery utilization slipped 0.7% to fall just under the crucial 90% level at 89.9%. Total oil inventories, however, remained strong, up 8% versus a year ago.

At gas pumps, prices in most states saw slight declines.

The most common price in the country was $2.59 per gallon, down 10 cents from the week ago level of $2.69, while $2.49 was the second most common and $2.69 the third most common.

This highlights falling gas prices in the run-up to Memorial Day weekend in many areas. The average price of the top 10% priced stations stood at $3.88 per gallon down from $3.94 a week ago while the bottom 10% priced stations averaged $2.33 and the median U.S. gas price was $2.69.

Average gasoline prices are likely to drop for a fourth straight week this week as last week's plunge in oil prices likely begins to pressure retail gas prices lower. With no breakthrough seen in U.S./China trade tensions, the national average is likely to continue lower for several more weeks.

