GasBuddy: Gas prices continue to fall and could remain low into the summer

(GasBuddy) For the ninth consecutive week and now 66 straight days, the national average price of gasoline has dropped, falling 4.4 cents over the last week to $1.74 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel, meanwhile, fell 3.9 cents to $2.45 per gallon.

“Unsurprisingly, for the ninth straight week average gas prices have fallen across every state in the country, with more downward potential likely, especially in today’s highest priced states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While much of the talk last week was about the West Texas Intermediate benchmark falling to $0 per barrel and then into negative territory, it was very isolated and oil eventually rebounded back to the current $15 per barrel level. As a result, gasoline prices will likely remain subdued until meaningful demand for petroleum returns, and that may not be for weeks or perhaps longer. In addition, every day until OPEC’s oil production cut come into force May 1 is another day where global supply drastically outpaces demand, flooding the market with more oil, prolonging the time gas prices will remain low- something that easily could last into the summer, when motorists may be better positioned to take advantage.”

History was written last week with West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices that opened the week at $11.47 per barrel, eventually falling to $0 and then to negative $37 per barrel, something never before seen. Brent crude oil, a competing international benchmark, did not follow WTI into negative territory.

Either way, it was certainly one of the most challenging weeks for oil, falling to multi-decade and then historical lows. OPEC’s production cut deal still does not take effect for a week, leaving seven more days of daily crude oil production that will greatly exceed today’s reduced demand, adding to what’s become a glut of crude oil. WTI was down some 21% in early trade today, at $13.43 per barrel, while Brent crude was off 5% to $20.43 per barrel. WTI crude has certainly seen more volatility than its counterpart, Brent, leaving questions about the future of the WTI benchmark.

Look for oil’s struggles to continue as GasBuddy data showed gasoline demand last week that remained among the weakest since the coronavirus situation began. While demand likely has seen its worst demand destruction already, we’re now faced with millions of job losses, further reducing demand.

Last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration showed another whopping build of 15 million barrels in crude oil inventories, but a vastly toned down 1 million barrel rise in gasoline inventories. Distillate inventories, meanwhile, surged by nearly 8 million barrels.

It appears that refiners have gotten the gasoline production rates closer to reality, but may have to adjust runs lower as distillate output surges. Utilization rates fell by an additional 1.5%, with total rates amounting to 67.6% of capacity, nearing record lows last seen during Hurricane Harvey, which led to power outages and flooding damage in the nation’s refining hub of Houston. Gasoline demand, rebounded, according to the EIA, to 5.31 million barrels, a rebound that may be overstated, according to GasBuddy data.

At the nation’s gas pumps, prices extended their downward move in every city and state. Over 125,000 gas stations are selling gasoline under $2 a gallon as of Monday, with nearly 50,000 stations under $1.50 a gallon. The most common gas price across the country stands at $1.49 per gallon, down 20 cents from a week ago, followed by $1.69, $1.59 and $1.79. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $2.69 per gallon, down 9 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.16 per gallon, down 3 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $1.65 per gallon, down 4 cents in the last week and about 9 cents lower than the national average. The nation’s lowest states include Wisconsin ($1.19), Oklahoma ($1.35) and Ohio ($1.39), while the highest priced states include Hawaii ($3.04), California ($2.74) and Washington ($2.45). For a complete listing of all 50 state averages, please visit https://www.gasbuddy.com/usa. For cities and state data, visit http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/.