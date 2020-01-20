Gas prices on the way down, decline should continue according to GasBuddy

(GasBuddy) The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week and stands at $2.55 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering nearly 151,150 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel fell 1.8 cents to $2.98 per gallon.

“With oil prices sagging lately, the door has been opened for a notable decline in U.S. gasoline prices, and that’s exactly what has happened, with more declines likely coming ahead of us before the fun is over,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The Midwest has been the largest beneficiary of seasonal effects thus far with prices in several areas there declining upwards of 10-15 cents per gallon. The rest of the country will follow lower for the time being as demand for gasoline remains abysmal and the fuel being produced today will have to eventually be purged from the system over the next few months as refiners begin the transition to summer gasoline.”

Oil prices saw challenges continue over the last week, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil fetching $58.93 in early trade Monday morning in limited electronic trading due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, down slightly from the week ago price of $59.03. Brent crude oil stood at $65.45 Monday morning, up 40 cents from its week ago level of $65.01 per barrel. Fundamentals have remained somewhat weak for crude oil in the last week with no new major geopolitical issues and oil was stuck in somewhat of a rut after trading as high as $64/bbl during the U.S. standoff with Iran.

Data from the Energy Information Administration definitely wasn’t helping oil or refined products find their stride, either. Last week’s data showed a 1.2 million barrel rise in oil inventories, while gasoline saw a large 9.1 million barrel jump and distillates rose 5.3 million barrels. Gasoline demand remained anemic at just 8.13 million barrels per day, leading to current 2020 gasoline volumes that are nearly 7% lower than just a year ago. Refinery utilization remained strong for winter at 93.0%, a number that will likely struggle in a few short weeks as refiners “throw in the towel” during the weakest demand of the year to do maintenance work.

Downdrafts at the pump hit a widespread number of U.S. states, but especially in Great Lakes states, where prices fell double digits, led by an average 14-cent drop in Michigan. The Great Lakes often moves quickly in both directions, leading to the large declines, but such prices will likely “reset” in the days ahead. The most common gas price across the country comes in at $2.49 per gallon, unchanged from a week ago, followed by $2.39 and $2.29 as second and third most common, respectively, also unchanged. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations is $3.49 per gallon, a two cent increase from a week ago, while the lowest 10% averages $2.10, down 5 cents from a week ago. The median U.S. price is $2.45, down 4 cents in the last week and about 10 cents lower than the national average.